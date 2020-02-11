|
Esther M. Seidel, 92 of Windsor Twp., passed away on Feb. 5th in the Reading Hospital. Born in Seipstown, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, sh was the wife of Elton J. Seidel for 72 years and daughter of the late Paul H. Derr and Sadie Smith Derr. She was a member of Zion Church, Windsor Castle. She retired from Talbott Knitting Mill in 1984. In addition to her husband, she is survived by brother Harold Derr, sister Goldie Berger and sister-in-law Mary Derr; sons, Richard and Glenn, daughter Dolores Gelsinger (Larry) and daughter Kathy (Jeff Speake); four grandchildren (Stacy, Traci, Tammy and Troy) one step grandson (Jake) and five great grandchildren (Brandon, Zach, Mark, Hailey and Hannah). The family would like to acknowledge and express gratitude to the health care providers at Reading Hospital, Topton Lutheran Home and Bayada Hospice Care for the care and compassion shown to her in her final days. Contributions can be made to Zion’s Church, Windsor Castle. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020