Esther R. Michael, 79, of Leesport, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Mifflin Center. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Amy E. (Aulenbach) Rimby. She was a 1958 graduate of Exeter High School. Esther worked as an administrative assistant for 31 years for Ontelaunee Farms, retiring January 2010. She played for the Zezwitz and Bell Accordian Symphonies in the ‘50s, touring and recording a record with them. She loved to watch sports, play bingo and spend time with her family and friends. Esther also enjoyed taking care of her yard and her house, doing DIY projects and painting. She loved and missed her Shih tzu, Sheena, who passed before her. Esther is survived by two sons, Richard A. Michae, Sr., husband of Susan A. (Heilman) Michael, Cumru Twp.; and Alan J. Michael, Bernville; and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Robert R. Michael Jr., who died January 2018. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Friday, January 10, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Spies Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019