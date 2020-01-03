Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church
50 Luther Drive
Mertztown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church
50 Luther Drive
Mertztown, PA
View Map
Esther Muth Obituary
Esther A. Muth, 91, of Topton, formerly of Lyon Station, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Raymond Yergey Sr., who died in 1983. Born in Macungie, she was a daughter of the late Oscar P. and Mamie L. C. (Rieth) Muth. Esther was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Esther was a homemaker and provided childcare for many children over the years at her former home in Lyon Station. SURVIVORS: Esther is survived by four daughters: Ethel M. (Yergey) Hackman, Mertztown; Linda L. (Yergey), wife of Clarence J. Heyer, Kutztown; Roxanne L. (Yergey) Strauss, Reinholds; and Debra A. (Yergey), wife of Scott A. Snyder, Topton. Esther lovingly raised a nephew, Richard Brensinger, Macungie, who she considered a bonus son to her family. Other survivors include grandchildren: Shannah A. L. Heyer, Heather B. Hackman, Rodney Kline, Rhonda (Kline) Scott, Michael Homan, Keith Fritzinger and Amber (Fritzinger) Kohler; and great-grandchildren, Mary Shafer and Mia Cruz. There are two brothers, Warren C. Muth, Mertztown; and Albert, husband of Donna (Trollinger) Muth, Mertztown. In addition to her husband and parents, Esther was predeceased by a son, Raymond A. Yergey Jr., on September 13, 2003. She was also predeceased by sisters: Ruth (Muth) Dry, Dorothy (Muth) Brensinger, Pauline (Muth) Dry, Mary Muth; and brothers, Oscar Muth Jr. and Clifford Muth. SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate Esther’s life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman, officiating. Interment in Huff’s Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis. Relatives and friends may call Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the church. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made to the memorial fund of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539-0117. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
