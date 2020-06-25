Esther Wickel

Esther (Ramer) Wickel Esther (Ramer) Wickel, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away June 24, 2020, at the Mifflin Center. Her husband, Harry W. Wickel, Jr., died on December 8, 1991. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Nathan James and Anna Florence (Wagner) Ramer. She was a graduate of Reading High School in 1945 and McCann School of Business. Esther was employed by Thun Investment Group as a secretary. She was very talented and creative including her green thumb and passion for gardening and landscaping as well as cooking, home decorating and making floral arrangements. Esther is survived by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Jozwiak, Reading; five nephews and two nieces: Michael S., husband of Donna Jozwiak, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Mark K. Jozwiak, and Todd C. Jozwiak, partner of Deborah M. Travillion, all of Reading, Stephen, husband of Tammy Ramer, Willow Grove, Jeffrey, husband of Debbie Ramer, Oley, Cynthia, wife of Nevin Kline, Stoney Creek and Cheryl Boston. She was predeceased by her brother, Garfield C. Ramer in 1983 and her niece Michele L. Diana in 2004. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.