Esther E. Yenser, 96, of Myerstown,
formerly of Mt. Aetna, died Wednesday,
September 4, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
She was the wife of Oliver G. Yenser, who died January 1994.
Born in Union Deposit, Pa., on March 16, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Emma (Edris) Patrick.
Esther was a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, where she was very active with the Women's
Fellowship. She was employed as a seamstress at Ivy
Manufacturing, Frystown, and drove bus with her husband transporting students in the Tulpehocken School District. Esther helped at the food pantry in Bethel, delivered
bulletins to shut-ins and enjoyed sewing.
Esther is survived by a daughter, Betty E., wife of Gene Walmer, of Manheim; son, Eugene O., husband of Joann Yenser, of Myerstown; grandchildren: Lisa Kershner, Rick Walmer, Richard Yenser, Randall Yenser; nine
great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Ray and Richard Patrick.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Rehrersburg, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Frystown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren "Women's
Fellowship" Fund, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, PA 19507.
Esther's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at StoneRidge Towne Centre for all of the kind help and care given to Esther.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
