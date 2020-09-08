Ethan Kyle Zeiber Ethan Kyle Zeiber, age 28, of Wernersville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on May 10, 1992 in Reading, PA. Ethan graduated from Cocalico High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from Lock Haven University. He was employed by the Wilson School District in the IT Department. Ethan was a quiet, easy going and gentle person with a great sense of humor who will be sincerely missed by all the lives he has touched. He enjoyed playing soccer and played at Cocalico and on the Lanco United Club Team. He went on to play rugby at Lock Haven University. Ethan loved hanging out with his family, friends and his dog, Rylee. He also enjoyed playing Magic cards and video games with his brother and their friends. Ethan was the beloved husband of 2 years of Sunset (Smith) Zeiber, loving son of Kyle and Lisa (Parhamenko) Zeiber, and proud brother of Austin Zeiber. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mostly Muttz Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19565 or www.mostlymuttz.org
