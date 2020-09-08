1/1
Ethan Kyle Zeiber
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethan Kyle Zeiber Ethan Kyle Zeiber, age 28, of Wernersville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on May 10, 1992 in Reading, PA. Ethan graduated from Cocalico High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from Lock Haven University. He was employed by the Wilson School District in the IT Department. Ethan was a quiet, easy going and gentle person with a great sense of humor who will be sincerely missed by all the lives he has touched. He enjoyed playing soccer and played at Cocalico and on the Lanco United Club Team. He went on to play rugby at Lock Haven University. Ethan loved hanging out with his family, friends and his dog, Rylee. He also enjoyed playing Magic cards and video games with his brother and their friends. Ethan was the beloved husband of 2 years of Sunset (Smith) Zeiber, loving son of Kyle and Lisa (Parhamenko) Zeiber, and proud brother of Austin Zeiber. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mostly Muttz Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19565 or www.mostlymuttz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved