Ethan G. Sandor McDonnell, 26, of Lancaster passed away April 7, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reading, Ethan was the son of Maria McDonnell and Thomas Sandor. He grew up in Fleetwood, PA graduating from Fleetwood High School in 2011, and from Albright College in 2015 with degrees in Sociology and Political Science. He remained politically active, working on both local and national campaigns. He worked in Application Development and Support at UGI, but his true passion was music. Ethan was a singer/songwriter for the Lancaster-based band “seasonal.” Ethan and his fiancé Julia also enjoyed traveling the world together. He will be remembered for his generosity and humor and huge loving heart. In addition to his parents, Ethan is survived by his brothers: Owen and Aidan Sandor; his grandparents: James and Katherine Sandor, Manahawkin, NJ; and Elizabeth Paolini, Reading; and his fiancé, Julia Bongiovanni; as well as a large extended family. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Paolini. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (https://www.parentprojectmd.org/). Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020