Ethel Mildred Angstadt born April 24, 1920, in Reading, died February 15, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. She was the youngest child of Charles and Carrie Heifert. She was the widow of Earl F. Angstadt, Ethel is survived by daughter, Kathie Weihrer; and son-in-law, Carl, of Milton, Del.; daughter, Wendy Stickline, of Dundalk, Md.; and granddaughter, Kimberly Long; and husband, Scott, of Morgantown. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, at 11:00 a.m., from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Internment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn, after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
