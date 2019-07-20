Ethel L. Carter, 87, of Reading, was called home on July 7th, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Pottsville, Pa., she was the

daughter of the late Emerson Carter and Martha Day.

Surviving is a son, Emerson Carter; a daughter, Christine Dalton; and another daughter, Nancy Figueroa. She also has seven grandchildren: Tina Dalton, Charles Dalton, Gemma Westbrook, Hermenegildo Echevarria, Tracey Blair, Maya Garnes, Jade Carter and Carmen Stern; 25 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was a housekeeper and a certified nurse's assistant before retiring.



