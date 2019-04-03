It is with profound sadness that the family of Ethel Mae (Clauser) Harter announces her passing after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 91 years.

Ethel made a positive impact in so many lives, but none more than her family. She was a devoted mother and will be forever and lovingly

remembered by her children, Carl (Donna) and Debbie (Paul) Furbish. "The Nana Unit" will have an eternal impact in her grandchildren's lives: Jason, Justin, Emily and Anna; and great-grandchild, Colton.

She was part of a large and close family: brothers: Ray (Pat), Russell (Harriet), Curt (Janet); and sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Taft and Marguerite (Danny) Weiser (deceased).

Parents, Reynold Clauser (deceased) and Anna (Burkey) Clauser (deceased); and many nieces and nephews.

Ethel will be treasured and remembered most in life by her love for family and friends; her simple yet profound way of living and her caring, fun nature. God has gained an angel; there is no doubt.

She will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Park next to her parents with a celebration of life to follow at a future date.



