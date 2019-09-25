|
Ethel I. Heffner, 85, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at 8:20 p.m. in Reading Hospital.
Born in Grenada, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Kurt and Vera (Litten) Pohlers. Mrs. Heffner was a member of St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church and was a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and Park West Hospital, both in Knoxville, Tenn. She loved music and cooking in her backyard for family and friends.
Mrs. Heffner is survived by her son, Charles E. "Chuck" Heffner, of Maryville, Tenn.; and her grandchildren, Dustin Heffner and Kassidy McBride; and her great-grand-daughter, Evelyn "Evie" McBride. She is also survived by her sister, Robbie K. Showalter, wife of the late Donald Showalter, with whom she last resided.
Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean
Funeral Home, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.
Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Mrs. Ethel I. Heffner. Online condolences may be made at
