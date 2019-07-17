Ethel V. Lesher, 91, of Adamstown, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at home.

She was born in Denver to the late Martin and Mary (Taylor) Shober, and was the wife of Pierce Lesher Jr., with whom she shared 73 years of marriage. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. Ethel worked for many years for various employers including Bollman Hat

Factory, the R. Samuel Fichtorn family as a housekeeper, Dutchmaid and Ensinger Printing Service.

In addition to her husband, Ethel is survived by a son, Kent, husband of Jane (Aumen) Lesher, of Adamstown; 3 grandchildren: Jason, husband of Carolyn Lesher, of Adamstown; Katie, wife of Michael Brim, of Columbus, Ohio; and Andrew, husband of Amber Lesher, of Mohnton; and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 6 brothers: Earl, Richard, Ralph, Ed, John, and George Shober; 6 sisters: Polly Emerich, Grace Kurtz, Helen Gensemer, Arlene Emes,

Edna Messner and Mary Troupe; and a great-grandson, Francis Lesher.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St ., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Betsy E. Martin Bruaw officiating.

Interment will take place in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral &

Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.



