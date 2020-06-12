Ethel Miller Ethel M. (Fritz) Miller 87, of Rockland Township, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was born in Greenwich Township, Pa, daughter of the late LeRoy E, and Iva Jane (Smith)Fritz. Ethel was the wife of Donald C. Miller, married September 3, 1966. Ethel was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Boyertown, Saucony, and Kutztown Shoe Factories until her retirement in early 2000. Ethel enjoyed tending her roses and sewing in her spare time. In addition to her husband of 53 years Donald, Ethel is survived by two daughters: Tina M. (Miller), wife of John H. Furrall, Reading; Hope E.(Rathje) Willard, Fleetwood; two sons: Kent E. Rathje, Blandon; and Jay Robert Lee Fritz, Fleetwood. Other survivors include, three brothers: George, Dean and Byron, two sisters: Laura (Fritz), widow of Paul Eckert, and Ruth (Fritz), widow of George Boyer, two sister-in-laws: LaRue D. (Scheirer), widow of late Leroy Fritz and Kay (Rickenbach), wife of Byron Fritz; seven grandchildren: Ashley, Jerika, Vincent, Tiffany, Lewis, Caitlin, and Billie Jean; seventeen great- grandchildren: Braxton, Wyatt, Madelyne, Mason, Mekena, Mekiyah, Aspen, Chloe, Caleb, Dylan, Benjamin, Aiden, Braydon, Brielle, Kadence, Gabriel, and Victoria. In addition to her parents, Ethel was predeceased by three brothers: Leroy, Ollie, and Richard Fritz, two sisters: Mary (Fritz)Wolfe, Clara (Fritz) Readinger, and granddaughter: Gina. Funeral services for Ethel will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Ethel’s memory to The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Avenue, Topton, PA 19562. Ludwick Funeral Homes,Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.