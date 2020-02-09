|
Ethel E. (Sagi) Molnar, 94, of Elizabeth Avenue, Reading, formerly of Avenue A, Palmerton, died Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2020, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, Berks County. She was the wife of the late Alex Molnar, who passed in 1988. Born in Lehigh Twp, Northampton County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Esther (Bodo) Sagi. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was employed as a seamstress by the former Scotty’s Fashions Co., Palmerton, and also Paris Neckwear, Walnutport. Ethel was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Reading, and formerly of Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Palmerton. Over the years, Ethel enjoyed volunteering with the Palmerton Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and the Palmerton Nearly New Thrift Shop. Survivors: daughter, Annette, wife of David Mieczkowski, with whom she resided; sons, Paul and wife Lilith, of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; Alexander Jr. and wife Gloria Jeanne, of Diamondhead, Miss.; two grandsons, Joseph A. Hurd and Sgt. John David Coughlin Jr., U.S. Army; sister, Helen Hari, of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters: Julie Sagi, Katherine Serfass and Mary Harry. Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sacred Heart Church, 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in church. Interment, Parish’s New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Alzheimer’s Assoc, PO Box 6011, Wash, D.C. 20090
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020