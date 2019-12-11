Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Suski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Suski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Suski Obituary
Ethel M. Suski, 66 of Reading, passed away on Dec. 6th in the Reading Hospital. She was wife of Charles J. Suski for 47 years. Born in Reading, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frederick Lechner and Marilyn (Martin) Pasquale, Ethel was a homemaker most of her life and also worked at the former Premium Animal Supply Co. for almost 10 years. She was predeceased by her sisters, Linda L. Powers and Nancy L. Ciccone; one brother, Michael W. Lechner. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Jamie L. Shifflett, Reading, PA, Carly Kruszewski, Muhlenberg Twp; one son, Anthony Suski, Reading, PA; 2 Grandchildren, Lacey Gowdy and Madison Kruszewski; 3 Great Grandchildren, McKenna McCarthy, Bradyn Gowdy, Coewyn Gowdy. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:30 to 12:00 Noon at the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Ave., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -