Ethel M. Suski, 66 of Reading, passed away on Dec. 6th in the Reading Hospital. She was wife of Charles J. Suski for 47 years. Born in Reading, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frederick Lechner and Marilyn (Martin) Pasquale, Ethel was a homemaker most of her life and also worked at the former Premium Animal Supply Co. for almost 10 years. She was predeceased by her sisters, Linda L. Powers and Nancy L. Ciccone; one brother, Michael W. Lechner. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Jamie L. Shifflett, Reading, PA, Carly Kruszewski, Muhlenberg Twp; one son, Anthony Suski, Reading, PA; 2 Grandchildren, Lacey Gowdy and Madison Kruszewski; 3 Great Grandchildren, McKenna McCarthy, Bradyn Gowdy, Coewyn Gowdy. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:30 to 12:00 Noon at the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Ave., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019