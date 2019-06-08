Ethel L. Tomaszewski, 81, of Leesport, passed away, Thursday, June 6th in her daughter's residence.

Ethel was born in Reading, on April 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Nora E. (Hogue) and James W. Stump. She was a bus driver for various school districts, in Berks County.

Ethel is survived by two daughters, Shelly Davies, of Reading; and Rosemarie Clive, Leesport; a son, Bernard C. Tomaszewski, Muhlenberg; and a brother, George Stump.

She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Barry, Crystal, T.J.; and 5 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Julian, Marelle, Eva and Piper.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m., at the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading.

Friends may call Monday, June 10th from 6:00-8:00 p.m., from the funeral home.

Interment at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Mt. Penn.

