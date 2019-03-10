Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Bell.

Eugene W. Bell, founder and owner of Bell Trucking Company Inc., passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the age of 80.

Born in Albany, Oregon, he was the son of Richard W. and Doris W. (Maddock) Bell. His family then moved to California where he attended school with a special group of friends affectionately

referred to as "The Torrance Boys."

Gene's life was unscripted. His "larger than life"

adventures spirited him to far regions of the world. He amassed a unique collection of animal species, which Gene recently donated to the Reading Public Museum. He

contributed to organizations which provide education to the youth of our area and surrounding counties to

encourage their role in the conservation and protection of the environment.

Gene enjoyed sharing his vast expertise with others. His obvious enjoyment in fishing and golfing was contagious. He successfully encouraged the "I cannot do it" to an "I did it!" for many people. Gene had a gift for teaching the "unteachable." His hunting expeditions took him to largely uncharted territory but the event was more about the

people experience than a successful hunt. To this day, Gene has nurtured friendships far from this continent. He raised the bar with his example of courage and perseverance.

Gene's family, which includes seven children; 19 grandchildren, and one to arrive soon; and two great-grandchildren, are the beneficiaries of this legendary life. As he departs to his reward for a life well-lived, we cannot help but smile. We know darn well Gene will be watching everything we do to be sure we do it the right way, a.k.a. "HIS WAY." We all love you.

Memorial services for Gene will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. A public viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with a brief eulogy at noon.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to "Foundation for the Reading Public Museum," 500 Museum Road, Reading, PA 19611.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



