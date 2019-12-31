|
Eugene “Gene” Cummings passed away December 29, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Springfield, N.J., in 1943, Gene was the son of Edgar and Marian Zimmermann. He graduated from Fayetteville Manlius High School in upstate New York and attended Syracuse University and the University of Tennessee before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart during his service. Following Vietnam, Gene worked in several sales positions until his retirement. An avid boater, Gene loved being near the water. He spent many hours on his boat, “Tis Herself,” on the Chesapeake Bay and greatly enjoyed being part of the boating community. A later resident of Naples, Fla., Gene also loved watching the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico. He was a great lover of animals who rescued numerous dogs throughout the years. Gene is predeceased by his parents and his brother, John Cummings. He is survived by Sandra, his wife of 40 years; his daughter, Kelli; and his son-in-law, Amit; and two grandsons, Rohan and Devin. Gene is also survived by several nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will follow with date to be determined. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020