Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Desir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Desir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Desir Obituary
Eugene Desir, 68, of Spring Township, passed away February 25, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Marlene R. (Roland) Desir. They married on June 6, 1976. Born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, he was a son of the late Morigene and Clivia (Nelson) Desir. He was a graduate of Carleton University, in Ottawa, Canada, with a bachelor’s in civil and mechanical engineering, Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., with a master’s in business administration management and Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, S.C., with a master’s in divinity. Eugene worked as a Civil Engineering Consultant and an adjunct professor of Mathematics and Business. Hobbies/interests were community development and soccer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Jonathan Desir, Alexandra Desir and Ariel Desir; six siblings; and 22 nieces and nephews. A celebration of Eugene’s life will be celebrated Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., for visitation at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -