Eugene Desir, 68, of Spring Township, passed away February 25, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Marlene R. (Roland) Desir. They married on June 6, 1976. Born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, he was a son of the late Morigene and Clivia (Nelson) Desir. He was a graduate of Carleton University, in Ottawa, Canada, with a bachelor’s in civil and mechanical engineering, Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., with a master’s in business administration management and Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, S.C., with a master’s in divinity. Eugene worked as a Civil Engineering Consultant and an adjunct professor of Mathematics and Business. Hobbies/interests were community development and soccer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Jonathan Desir, Alexandra Desir and Ariel Desir; six siblings; and 22 nieces and nephews. A celebration of Eugene’s life will be celebrated Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., for visitation at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020