Eugene E. "Gene" Hracho, 81, of Exeter Twp. , passed away suddenly during the morning hours of Sunday December 22, 2019 in his residence. Gene was predeceased by his wife Frances A. (Fafejta) Hracho on December 29, 2010. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late William and Anna (Olanin) Hracho. Gene is survived by his loving children; Eugene E. Jr. "Gene" husband of Peggy Hracho, of Maidencreek Twp., Kim M. (Hracho) wife of Mario Scaffidi, of Mohrsville and Amy T. (Hracho) wife of James Obritz, of Exeter Twp. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three step-children. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp., where he also served as a Eucharistic Minister. Gene was a 1956 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School and a 1960 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he joined the ROTC program and entered the Marine Corp. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines, during the Vietnam War, and staying in the reserves. Gene was employed by the Penn Mutual Insurance Company before starting his career with GPU, where he was employed for 18 years before retiring in 1993. Gene continued doing income taxes for a lot of area businesses and friends after leaving GPU. Gene was very proud of his heritage and was a lifetime member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol, Reading and the Northmont Club, where he could be seen "holding court" and socializing with his many friends. He was a lifelong avid sports fan, especially for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, New York Jets, and St. Louis Cardinals. He and his friend Walt Kazmierczak, hosted Walt the K's Polka Party on Sunday Mornings on WRAW 1340 AM. Gene will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. 239 South Ninth Street Reading PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday December 30, 2019 at 10:30am at the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery 3139 Kutztown Road Laureldale PA 19605. Burial with military honors will follow Mass in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to either St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church 2427 Perkiomen Ave. Reading PA 19606 or to 600 River Ave. Suite 400 Pittsburgh PA 15212 in memory of Mr. Eugene E. "Gene" Hracho.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019