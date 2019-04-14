Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Ehrgood.

Eugene K "Gene" Ehrgood, 67, of

Reading, died peacefully during the

morning hours of Friday, April 12, 2019, in the Berkshire Center, Exeter Township,

after a long and brave battle with multiple sclerosis.

He was the loving husband of Donna (Gray) Ehrgood, whom he married on May 11, 1974. They were married 44 years. Born on May 15, 1951, in Reading, Pa., he is the son of Evelyn Bouchard, of West Lawn, and the late Aimee Bouchard.

Gene was a 1969 graduate of Wilson High School. Gene was a volunteer firefighter for the City of Reading and

enjoyed baseball and bowling. Most of all, Gene loved his wife, daughter and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, , Gene is survived by his daughter, Shannon E., wife of Christopher Celmer; granddaughter, Rayanna Celmer; grandson, Riley Celmer. Eugene is

survived by four brothers: Bradford Ehrgood, Dennis Bouchard, Michael Bouchard and Robert Bouchard.

Services will be private at the request of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the

arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in

Eugene's memory to the .

