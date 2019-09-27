Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Fick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Fick


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Fick Obituary

Eugene C. Fick, 87, of Reading, Pa., passed away on

Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Manor Care in Sinking Spring.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Leroy Fick and Margeurite (Wadlinger) Fick.

Eugene worked for SuperValu for many years before

retiring in 1997. Known as "Jeep" by his close friends and family, he always knew how to put a smile on everyone's face.

In addition to his wife, Geraldine C. (Kozlowski) Fick, Eugene is survived by his three children: Eugene F. Fick (Reading), Shelly L. Janiszewski (Sinking Spring), Jeffery P. Fick (West Reading); his siblings, Rita Freymoyer

(Hamburg), Helen Hollenbach (Reading), Irene Auman (Reading), and Michael Fick (Reading); and his two

granddaughters, Sarah and Molly Janiszewski (Sinking Spring).

He is predeceased by his siblings: Leroy Fick, John Fick, Anthony Fick, Mary (Fick) Rundle and Charlotte (Fick) Katzenmoyer.

Services from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, on Monday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from

10:00-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now