|
|
Eugene C. Fick, 87, of Reading, Pa., passed away on
Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Manor Care in Sinking Spring.
Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Leroy Fick and Margeurite (Wadlinger) Fick.
Eugene worked for SuperValu for many years before
retiring in 1997. Known as "Jeep" by his close friends and family, he always knew how to put a smile on everyone's face.
In addition to his wife, Geraldine C. (Kozlowski) Fick, Eugene is survived by his three children: Eugene F. Fick (Reading), Shelly L. Janiszewski (Sinking Spring), Jeffery P. Fick (West Reading); his siblings, Rita Freymoyer
(Hamburg), Helen Hollenbach (Reading), Irene Auman (Reading), and Michael Fick (Reading); and his two
granddaughters, Sarah and Molly Janiszewski (Sinking Spring).
He is predeceased by his siblings: Leroy Fick, John Fick, Anthony Fick, Mary (Fick) Rundle and Charlotte (Fick) Katzenmoyer.
Services from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, on Monday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from
10:00-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.
Online condolences may be made at
www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019