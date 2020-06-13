Eugene (Gene) Francis, 84, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Amity Place where he last resided. He was born on February 6, 1936, to the late Anna (Feick) Francis Kugler and Merritt D. Francis, in Birdsboro, PA. Gene was husband to Darlene (Smith) and father to Gene K. (wife Debra). He was Mr. Gene to grandchildren Ashley and Daniel and a brother to Carol. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gene will be remembered for his wonderful bass voice which many enjoyed hearing at weddings, funerals, baptisms and for his more than 50 years in the choirs at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and also at St. Paul’s UCC. He was a spectator and a participant in most sports. He loved hunting, bowling, Phillies, Eagles and Reading Royals, but through the summer hunted avidly for groundhogs and his groundhog picnic became an annual event for many years. Gene almost always had a smile and sometimes a dumb joke and will be missed by the many people who knew him. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Zion cemetery located on Rt. 724 at Hanover St., Pottstown, PA on Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro 18508 or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor Birdsboro, PA. 19508 Arrangements are being handled by Lutz Funeral Home, Reading, PA. For online condolences please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.