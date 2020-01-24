|
S. Eugene Heft, 81, formerly of Reamstown and resident of Luther Acres since 2005, passed away Tues., Jan. 21, 2020. Born in Brecknock Twp., he was the son of Stanley and Cora (Kring) Heft and the loving husband to Geraldine A. “Gerry” (Zerbe) Heft until her passing in 2009. Eugene was a graduate of Cocalico Union H.S., class of 1956. He worked as a sales manager for Dreisbach Specialties Inc., in Lancaster, for 30 years. Prior to that, he worked as a cook for Zinn’s Diner and then as an insurance agent for Lutheran Brotherhood. An active member of the Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Denver, Eugene served as Church Council member and sang in the choir for 50 years. He was involved with many community organizations, a two-time president with the East Cocalico Lions Club, served with the Masonic Lodge 665 for over 50 years, was actively involved with the Rajah Shrine, in Reading, served as chairman for the East Cocalico Twp. Water & Sewer Authority for 30 years, and was a member of the Lancaster Co. Consistory. In his early years he also played trombone in the Rohrerstown Band. Eugene was an avid golfer and he also enjoyed the Muddy Creek Hunting Club where he was a cook for 30 years. Eugene is survived by two daughters, Ann M. (Carl E.) Unruh, of Denver; and Melanie A. (Donald E. Jr.) Horn, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Ross Unruh (Emily) and Kelly Kline (Dan); two step-grandchildren, Rachel McIntyre and Tripp Horn; seven great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Marie McQuate (William), of Denver. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jane Anita Heft; and a sister, Marian Hibshman. Visitation: Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517. Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m., at the church. Eugene’s final resting place is Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. Memorial contributions: Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020