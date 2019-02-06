Eugene W. "Gene" Klinger, 89, of Spring Twp., passed away during the evening hours on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in The Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Mary V. (Falatovich) Klinger.

Born in Freeland, Luzerne County, he was a son of the late Clyde D. and Mary (VanBuskirk) Klinger.

In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his children: Ed Klinger, of Spring Twp.; Jim, husband of Terri Klinger, of Sinking Spring; and Mikki Klinger, companion of Keith Dennis, of Ithaca, N.Y. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Michael Klinger, fiance of Alicia Kirschbaum, Caitlin,

Allison and Jillian Klinger, Matt, husband of Jerrica Sech, Robert, husband of Liz Fisher, and Ashley, wife of Matt DaPonte. Gene is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Mariah, Priscilla and Ellis. Gene is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Boyd; and his sister, Gladys.

Gene was a graduate of Reading High School. He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Spring Twp. Gene was employed by Carpenter Technology for 30 years until retiring in 1992 as a metallographer.

Gene loved to work in his garden. He and Mary would visit shut-ins and he loved to volunteer his time to give a helping hand whenever he could. He will be sadly missed.

Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and

respects to the family on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Berks County Association for the Blind Inc., 2020 Hampden Blvd., Reading PA 19604.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



