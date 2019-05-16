Eugene "Gene" Kramer Sr., 86, of

Reading, died on May 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Upper Tulpehocken

Township as the oldest of four children of David and Lillian Kramer.

He graduated from Bernville High School in 1950, and served for two years in the U.S. Army, posted primarily in Germany.

In 1954, he married Nancy Kramer, of Hamburg.

Gene worked many jobs in his early days before landing at the Hamburg Plow Works. After taking a correspondence course in appliance repair, he purchased the property at the corner of Windsor and 4th Street in Hamburg and opened Kramer's Appliance Sales & Repair. After selling the property, he worked in appliance repair for Boscov's while completing his associate degree from Temple

University and finished his career as a teacher at Reading Muhlenberg Vo-Tech.

Community was important to Gene. He was active in the early days of the Hamburg Jaycees, serving on a variety of committees and a term as president. He became a member of Vaux Lodge #406 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Hamburg, December 1969. After moving to Shoemakersville, he served as the president of the Borough Council for

approximately ten years.

Gene decided that being Pennsylvania Dutch was all about family, food and fun, and he most enjoyed when all three were combined. Grandpa to some, Poppop to others and adored by all. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kramer and their children and families: son, E. David Kramer Jr. and wife, Patricia (Exeter), and children, Kyle (Washington D.C.), Elizabeth and wife, Ally (Reading, Pa.) and Alex

(Exeter, Pa.); daughter, Patricia Greene and husband, Ken (Austin, Texas), and children, Kenneth Jr. and Kevin (both of Austin, Texas) and Shaun (Los Angeles, Calif.); and daughter, Laurette and husband, Jeff with children, Megan and Taylor, all of State College, Pa.; as well as two nieces and their families who were constants in his life, Susan and Don Zigler and Sherry and Mark Grim, along with all their children and grandchildren, and his brother-in-law,

Richard Phenegar. He thoroughly enjoyed his two

great-granddaughters, Sammantha and Vivian, and one great-great-granddaughter, Mia. Gene is also survived by his sisters, Marion and husband, Charles Kline

(Strausstown, Pa.), and Barbara Wolfe (Hamburg, Pa.) and their families.

He was predeceased by sister, Lorraine Coller (Upper Bern Township).

He enjoyed spending time with all family, including his cousin, Curt Daub; and nephews and niece: Dennis Hartz, Timmy Kramer and Connie Graef.

Travel was another major joy and he loved traveling the world with Nancy, seeing the sights, tasting the food and meeting new people.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation, https://donate.org/lls/donate.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18th from 10-11 at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.burkeydriscoll.com.



