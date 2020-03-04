|
Eugene M. Gring, 83, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Reading. He was married 63 years to Doris Ann McFarland Gring. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late G. Eugene and Helen Edna Wunsch Gring. Eugene had owned and operated Crossroads Service Center in Morgantown from 1962 until 1993. Following that he worked as a courier for the Elverson/National Penn Bank until his retirement. He was a graduate of the Caernarvon High School and a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Morgantown, where he sang in the choir. Eugene was a Sargent in the U.S. Army serving from 1955-1957 as a Radio Technician and was a member of the American Legion Post 537 in Morgantown. Eugene enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Laurel Hunting Camp in Germania, PA. His other interests included bowling, NASCAR and following the Phillies and Eagles. Surviving besides his wife is a son, Rev. Brian E., Sr. husband of Linda Dentel Gring of Morgantown; two daughters, Karen I. wife of Robert Baranoski of Exeter Twp., and Carisa M. Gring of Ardmore; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marian Gring of Morgantown; a brother-in-law, Donald Howells of Mohnton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Gring and by sisters, Carolyn Giles and Florence “Lovey” Howells. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 A.M. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with the Rev. Brian E. Gring, Sr., the Rev. Donald Howells and the Rev. William Kenney officiating. Interment in the Caernarvon Cemetery, Morgantown, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Gring’s memory may be made to Compassion International, at www.Compassion.com To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020