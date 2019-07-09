Eugene W. "Sonnie" Miller, 84, of Laureldale died Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Tower Health, Reading Hospital, West

Reading.

He was the widower of Carolyn E. (Long) Miller who died April 8, 2013. He was born in Leesport on June 18, 1935. The son of the late Earl and

Elsie (Ulrich) Miller. He graduated from Reading High School in the Class of 1953. During his lifetime Eugene was self employed as a brick and stone mason, a true craftsman.

Surviving are his loving children: Patti L., wife of Joel M. Burkholder, of Shoemakersville; Linda S., wife of Steve Sassaman, of Reading; Penny J. Miller, of Laureldale; and Randall S., husband of Aida Miller, of Laureldale. Four grandchildren: Ryan and Sean Sassaman, Jacob and Katarina Miller. Also, three sisters.

Eugene was a past president and a 47 year active member of the Blandon Lions Club. He enjoyed gardening, wildlife, the Phillies and breakfasts with friends and family. "Uncle Money" says, "Everyone in the car, we're going for ice cream!"

Friends may call at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Friday, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Please make memorial contributions in Eugene's memory to the Blandon Lions Club. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



