Eugene B. Moser, 71, of Perry Twp., passed away, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical

Center.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy L. (Miller) Moser. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Virgie M. (Day) Moser.

Eugene was employed as a molder and welder at Delta Truck Body and Fairmount Foundry Inc., Hamburg. He loved the outdoors, fishing and most of all mowing grass. Eugene liked to work and always stayed busy.

In addition to his spouse, Nancy, Eugene is survived by two daughters, Cynthia L., wife of Mike Hunsberger, Kempton; and Stacey L. Moser, companion of Ray Kehl, Shoemakersville; a stepdaughter, Sandra L. Kehl,

companion of Terry Snyder, Hamburg; and a stepson,

Robert H., husband of Stacy Kehl, Hamburg. Seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three brothers: George Moser, Pennsburg; Kenneth Moser, Reading; and Robert Moser, Allentown, also survive him.

Eugene was predeceased by a brother, Terry Moser; and a sister, Patricia Good.

Please contact family members for a date, time and

location for a celebration of life service in the future.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg, PA, 19526, to help defray the cost of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at

www.burkeydriscoll.com.



