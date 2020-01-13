|
Eugene Osborne Jr., 92, of Oley, Pa., read obituaries every day. Now it’s your turn to read his. Gene died peacefully, on January 10, 2020. Gene was the oldest child of Eugene and Mary (DeBolt) Osborne. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Marie Osborne and Ruth (Osborne) Welde. Married for over 67 years to his beloved wife, Joyce (Ball) Osborne, Gene will be remembered as always waxing eloquently about his love and devotion to Joyce. Born in Philadelphia in 1927, Gene attended West Philadelphia High School and in 1946, four days after graduation, he enlisted in the Army and spent the next three years serving as a Special Agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps. One of his more important assignments was to serve as an undercover courier, transporting nuclear testing material from the South Pacific to the Pentagon. Less than two years after his discharge, Gene was called back to serve in the Korean War to train newly minted Counter Intelligence recruits until 1951. After serving his country, Gene began his employment with the Insurance Company of North America. Gene was with INA (later to become CIGNA) for over 37 years. During his tenure with INA, Gene also enjoyed being a part-time tour director for Talmage Tours. Recreationally, Gene participated in several bowling and softball leagues over the years and participated in community theater productions, in Aston Pa. He played golf and always enjoyed a good walk. In addition to his wife, Joyce, Gene is survived by his son, Stephen Osborne, of Glen Mills; and his daughter, Nancy (Osborne) Manwiller, wife of Barry Manwiller, of Oley Pa. Gene was the very proud patriarch of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Reading PA 19606. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. At Gene’s request, his body will be donated to the University of Pennsylvania for medical research. Gene would be pleased if, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to or to Reformation Lutheran Church, at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020