Eugene "Red" Reinheimer, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in his Drexelwood, Spring Township home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Charles R. Leibrock and Jane Catherine Stein. He was about to celebrate an

incredible 49 years of marriage to JoAnne (Kinzel) Reinheimer.

A 1966 Reading High School graduate, Red served in the U.S. Army for three years before earning his B.A. in fine arts at

Kutztown University. He worked as an

industrial color technologist for 40 years with Rohm & Haas/Morton International and Polymer Corporation, retiring in 2009.

A Civil War buff, Red truly enjoyed many things in life. Although he considered himself "just a regular guy," he dabbled in the fine arts, including oil painting. But family always came first for Red and he loved hiking at Nolde

Forest and in Valley Forge with his family. He also took great pride in climbing Mt. Washington with his son on his 50th birthday. But perhaps his greatest joy came from his grandchildren who fondly referred to Red as "Hundad" or "Granddad."

In addition to his wife, Red is survived by his children: daughters, Jessica Johnson, wife of Thomas, Sinking Spring; and Juliet Reinheimer Brown, wife of Matthew, Wyomissing; as well as his son Joshua, longtime

companion of Christina Hauze, Wyomissing; and nine grandchildren: Noah Davis, Maxwell and Julie A. Brown, Marcus, Seth and Abigail Reinheimer, and Ryan, Grace and Allison Johnson.

Also surviving is a brother, Denis, husband of Jeanette, Wyomissing; and a sister, Nancy Hummel, West Reading; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Red's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Red's family is asking that all those in attendance dress casually and comfortably.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Red's honor may be made to Vision Resource Center of Berks County, 2020 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA 19604

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



