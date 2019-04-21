Eugene L. Rohrbach, 75, husband of Erma J. (Dotterer) Rohrbach, of Topton, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton.

Born in Colebrookdale Township, Pa., he was the son of the late Sealos H. Rohrbach and Betty A. (Rhoads) Rohrbach. He was a 1961 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School. He also graduated from Ursinus College in 1980 with an associate degree in business.

Eugene served in the Army as an infantry sergeant

during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart. He worked in the commissary at the State Correctional

Facility at Graterford for 29 plus years. He also worked at Unicast Foundry in Boyertown for 11 years. He was a

member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in

Boyertown. Eugene was a two time past president at the Boyertown Senior Center. He enjoyed walking and sharing his handcrafted walking sticks with others.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 46 years are two daughters, Jessica L., wife of Nathan Brunner, Mary A., wife of Todd Reinert; and one sister, Ruth A. Good.

He was predeceased by one brother, Richard; and one

sister, Linda.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W.

Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Eugene's memory to the Boyertown Senior Center or the Salvation Army of Boyertown.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com



