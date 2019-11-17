|
Eugene “Bud” Schaeffer, 63, of Spring Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Eugene and Jean (Neidlinger) Schaeffer and the husband of Michelle (Morris) Schaeffer. A graduate of Reading High School, Bud worked for over 30 years at Carpenter Technology in the shipping department. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, cheering on the San Diego Chargers and NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson. Bud also loved summers in Lewes, Del., and was a regular worshiper at GT Church. In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by his son, Josh, West Lawn; his brother, William, husband of Annette; and sisters: Judy, wife of Lawrence Williams; Jane, wife of Jolon Seidel; and Donna, wife of Barry Weitzel. The Schaeffer family would like to thank the incredible doctors, nurses and staff of the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center for their sincere compassion and expert care of Bud. A graveside committal service for Bud will be celebrated Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Fleetwood. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting with Bud’s arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud’s memory may be made to the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019