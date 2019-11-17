Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Cemetery
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Schaeffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Schaeffer Obituary
Eugene “Bud” Schaeffer, 63, of Spring Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Eugene and Jean (Neidlinger) Schaeffer and the husband of Michelle (Morris) Schaeffer. A graduate of Reading High School, Bud worked for over 30 years at Carpenter Technology in the shipping department. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, cheering on the San Diego Chargers and NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson. Bud also loved summers in Lewes, Del., and was a regular worshiper at GT Church. In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by his son, Josh, West Lawn; his brother, William, husband of Annette; and sisters: Judy, wife of Lawrence Williams; Jane, wife of Jolon Seidel; and Donna, wife of Barry Weitzel. The Schaeffer family would like to thank the incredible doctors, nurses and staff of the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center for their sincere compassion and expert care of Bud. A graveside committal service for Bud will be celebrated Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Fleetwood. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting with Bud’s arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud’s memory may be made to the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -