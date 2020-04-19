|
Eugene F. Shober Jr., 73, Muhlenberg Township, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Susan (Brumbaugh) Shober. Born February 5, 1947, in Reading he was the son of Eugene F Shober Sr and Ethel (Sinton) Shober, both deceased. He graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1965 and earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science from RACC in 2001. Gene was an office equipment repairman while working for BCIU and Olivetti Corporation of America. He was a US Navy veteran. Gene enjoyed spending time fishing, gardening, and camping. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren; helping to teach them how to drive, build rocket ships out of cardboard boxes and appreciate nature. He was generous with his time and could often be found volunteering to help others as part of the Good Shepherd UCC faith community, Reading. He was a gentle giant who spread love through his words and actions and cared about everyone he met. May he carry his strong-will, forever in peace, watching over all he loved in his joyful, caring life. In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by his sons Mark J. Shober, husband of Courtney J. (Schmehl), Reading; Kevin J. Shober husband of Maggie (Surface), Knoxville TN; dooner, Los Angeles CA; daughters Cynthia A. (Keough) Smith, wife of William III, New Holland; Wendy S. (Keough) Griffin, Olney MD; Grandchildren Ashley Griffin, Jamison Griffin, Bronwyn Smith, and Thomas Shober; sister Carolann (Shober) Lewis, wife of Gary, Elkton MD. Services are private at the convenience of the family and provided by Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Temple. Visit www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com for a longer obituary and to share online condolences. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gene’s memory to Good Shepherd UCC Building Memorial Fund. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
