Eugene E. Troxelle, age 86, of Mohnton, PA, joined his Lord and Savior on March16th, after a brief illness. “Gene” was born on August 27th, 1933 and is survived by his beloved wife Shirley and their dear son Owen. Gene was most recently a member of the Warwick Bible Church of Elverson, PA. Gene will be remembered for his steadfast love of God, family and country. He will also be remembered for his long and successful career with Dana Corporation, formerly of Reading and for his community service to the Brecknock Township. Private funeral arrangements were handled by Dengler Funeral Home of Birdsboro, Pa. Memorial contributions in Gene’s honor can be made to “Anchored by Grace.net”, of Elverson, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020