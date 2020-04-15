|
Eunice D. Starr, 99, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020 at 4:05 pm in Manor Health Care Services, Sinking Spring. She was the wife of the late Joseph G. Starr who passed away June 2, 1990. Born in Melbourne, England, Mrs. Starr was the daughter of the late Arthur and Minnie (Fairbrother) Tunnicliffe. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Reading and was employed by the Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Reading as an executive housekeeper. She is survived by her son Jon Starr, husband of Jane L. Starr of Womelsdorf and was preceded in death by her daughter Joanne Starr in September 2017. Mrs. Starr is also survived by her grandsons Matthew and Christopher and great grandchildren Zoe, Carly, Emmett. Also surviving is her sister Molly Cartwright of Nottinghamshire, England and was preceded in death by sister Hazel Stevenson. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020