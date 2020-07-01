Eusebio Torres Eusebio Torres,64, of Shillington, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born February 14, 1956 in Reading, PA he was the cherished son of the late Santiago and Virginia (Gonzalez) Torres. Eusebio was a RACC graduate, receiving his Associates Degree in Criminology. He worked as a bus driver for Barta over 15 years, was a Supervisor at Nichols, Manager at Rite Aid, drove trucks in Puerto Rico,was a counselor at a youth detention center and was a little league baseball coach for several years. Eusebio was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed golfing in his younger years. However, above all else he loved and treasured spending time with all of his nieces and nephews. Eusebio’s spirit will be carried on by; 2 brothers, Santiago Torres Jr., and his wife Brunilda; Louie Torres, and his wife Migdalia; 4 sisters Blanca Iris Torres, Carmen O. Rodriguez, Gricel Torres and Monica Lash. He also leaves behind 11 Nieces & Nephews, 15 Great Nieces & Nephews and 6 great great Nieces & Nephews to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Eusebio was greeted in heaven by; 3 brothers Rafael ,Elliot & Eusebio Torres. Family & friends will gather at Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St. Reading, PA 1960, on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM to celebrate Eusebio’s life. Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 322 S 5th St, Reading, PA 19602, with Monsignor Orsulak officiating. A private graveside inurnment will occur at the convenience of Eusebio’s family at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eusebio’s memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com
for the Torres family.