Evan A. Eckel, 28, of Lower Alsace, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in his home. Born in Reading, he was the son of Mark Eckel, husband of Lori, of Pennside, and Veronica D. Stricker. He was a 2009 Graduate of Antietam High School, a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township and worked at Bimbo Bakery for seven years. Music and his son Everett was the center of his life. He loved to play the guitar, piano and the drums. Evan loved to volunteer to play music for the local nursing homes, was a drummer in the band Fathers and even moved to Nashville for a few years to pursue his dream of becoming a musician. He is survived by one son, Everett, and his mother Nicaya; brother, Brandon; and sister, Olivia. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 4:00 p.m., in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township 4975 Boyertown Pike Reading, PA 19606. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019