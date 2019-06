Evan S. LaFollette, 78, of Jefferson Twp., passed away Monday, June 3rd.

Evan is survived by his wife, Sally; son, Jeffery, husband of Mary; and daughter Kellie, wife of Terry Simpkins. Also, there are six grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.

Services were private. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.