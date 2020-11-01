1/1
Evelina Heller
Evelina L. “Evelyn” Heller, 88, of Muhlenberg Township, died October 30, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Edmund Leon Heller, who died in 2000. They had been married for almost 50 years. Born, October 30, 1932, in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Amelia (Acacia) Federici. Evelyn was a graduate of Reading High School. She was employed as an aide with Wernersville State Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1984. After retirement, she worked as a private duty aide for a number of years. Evelyn loved cooking, especially Italian food. She also loved cats and dogs. Surviving are her two children: Roderick L., husband of Katy L. (Conrad) Heller and Cynthia D. Heller of Bern Township. Other survivors include her two grandchildren, Melissa J. Heller and Robert E. Heller; two step grandchildren, Tad Barlet and Alex Barlet; four great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Gloria Eitnier of Muhlenberg Township. Evelyn was preceded in death by her three brothers: Benjamin “Ben” Federici, Quintilio “Quin” Federici and Giuseppe “Joe” Federici. Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 10-11 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Stitzel Funeral Home, at the above address, to help defray funeral costs. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
