Evelyn Jane Aurand, 92, of Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Evelyn, a daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn (Hartman) Yeide, was born in

Harrisburg.

She is survived by three children: Mary Evelyn Aurand Brown, Martin H. Aurand, husband of Joann, and Mark D. Aurand, husband of Teresa; as well as four grandchildren: Sarah Kathryn Brown, Rachel Allison Brown, Benjamin David Aurand, and Joshua David Aurand.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry.

After graduating from Hood College, Frederick, Md., in 1949, Evelyn taught school music in Boonsboro, Md., and Columbia, Pa. Eventually she attended seminary to become a pastor. She graduated from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg in 1969, and Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1974, and was ordained in October of 1974.

Evelyn went on to serve at Calvary UCC, Reading, and St. James UCC, Limerick, as well as at Epler's UCC, Leesport, where she was currently Pastor Emerita. One of her

proudest accomplishments there was the creation of a

labyrinth. Evelyn was also the first woman to receive the Allen S. Meck award for Excellence in Ministry (1990) from Lancaster Theological Seminary.

In addition to writing curriculum for the United Church of Christ and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Evelyn also served twelve years on the Board of Trustees of Reading Area Community College. She taught private

piano for many years. At the time of her death, Evelyn was a member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC, Wernersville.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7th at Epler's UCC, 1151 W. Leesport Rd., Leesport. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., is handling

arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



