Evelyn Coleman Walton Berger, age 95, of Schuylkill Haven, Pa., died Sunday, December 8, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, Pa. Mrs. Berger was born in Pottsville, Pa., a daughter of the late Charles E. and Helen Coleman Walton Umbenhauer. She graduated from Pottsville High School and is a graduate and post-graduate of the Braun School of Music in Elocution & Dramatic Art. She also attended Strayer-Bryant Business College, Baltimore, Md. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Berger, in 1992; and her son, Carl F. Berger, in 2018. She was employed by Zulick’s Factory and the American Argo Corp., Schuylkill Haven, for over 26 years, until her retirement in 1988. She served two years as president of their Social Club. Mrs. Berger was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven, a former member of the Senior Choir, Missionary Society, the Ladies Aide and Leader of the Ladies Day Out group until it disbanded in 2010. She was a member of the former Pottsville Chapter #305, now Orwigsburg Chapter #424, Order of the Eastern Star, Schuylkill Valley Past Matrons Association, Pottsville, and served four terms as Worthy High Priestess, and six terms as Watchman of Shepherds of the former Galilean Shrine #34, Pottsville, and the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Reading. She was also past president of the PA State White Shrine Club of the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and Past High Priestess of the former Minyah Court #24 of Ladies Oriental Auxilary #286, Cressona, PA. She also belonged to the Schuylkill Haven and Orwigsburg Senior Citizens groups, and was a charter member of the Schuylkill County Quilter’s Guild. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marie Berger, Schuylkill Haven; three granddaughters: Carleen Mulholland (Shane), Reading, Pa.; Kristie Henry (Stefan), Red Lion, Pa.; and Cheryl Bausher (Mark), Sinking Spring, Pa.; as well as three great-grandsons: Benjamin, Matthew and Joshua; twin great-granddaughters, Kendall and Lauren; sister, Lois Weiss, Coudersport, Pa.; and brother, Charles Walton, Cressona; and nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven, at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 12. Friends and family were invited to gather from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment followed the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Grace Evangelical Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 15 Earl Stoyer Dr., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19, 2019