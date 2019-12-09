|
|
Evelyn Coleman Walton Berger, age 95, of Schuylkill Haven, Pa., died Sunday, December 8, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Berger, in 1992; and her son, Carl F. Berger, in 2018. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marie Berger, Schuylkill Haven; three granddaughters: Carleen Mulholland (Shane), Reading, Pa.; Kristie Henry (Stefan), Red Lion, Pa.; and Cheryl Bausher (Mark), Sinking Spring, Pa.; as well as three great-grandsons: Benjamin, Matthew and Joshua; twin great-granddaughters, Kendall and Lauren. Funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Friends and family are invited to gather from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Grace Evangelical Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 15 Earl Stoyer Dr., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019