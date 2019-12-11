|
Evelyn Esther (Shock) Butkus, of Sinking Spring, entered into eternal rest on December 7, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born in Tamaqua on July 10, 1921, to Lillian E. (Russel) and Adam F. Schock. Evelyn was the wife of Albert Butkus . February 4, 2020 would have been their 80th wedding anniversary. Evelyn and Albert moved to Sinking Spring in August 1954 and purchased the home they both lived in until their deaths. Evelyn was a very active member of her community for many years. She was the first women elected to the Sinking Spring Borough Council and held her position from 1976-1980. Evelyn served as the President of the Ladies Auxillary for the Sinking Spring Fire Company and the Ladies Auxiliary of Reading Hospital. She owned and operated a beauty salon in her home for 35 years and was a seamstress for Weber’s Deerskin for many years. In her 80’s, Evelyn worked as a technician for Nowatarski Chiropractic Office. She was very proud of being able to continue living in her home after Allbert’s death on October 8, 2008. Evelyn is survived by her son Francis (Merrie) Butkus; grandchildren Tina Butkus, Connie (David) Schaeffer, Holly (James) Manbeck, George Butkus (spouse of Mike Rothenberger), and David (Crystal) Butkus; and great-grandchildren Noah, Trevor, Megan, Elizabeth and Dustin. Services will be private. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Tamaqua is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019