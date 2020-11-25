Evelyn Eleanor Wentzel (Long) 1/20/1933 - 11/20/2020 Parents were Viola Gladys (Juryea Long and Reuben Benjamin Long. Evelyn had a long and courageous battle with the last stage of Dementia. Evelyn was a great mother and a friend to many. Evelyn had three children. Franklin Louis Wentzel, Jr., Fleetwood, PA which whom she resided with. Lisa Ann Stallone, Bernville, PA, Kevin Lee Wentzel, Lexington, South Carolina. Evelyn had four sisters; Loretta Przybylski, Barbara L. Johnson, Mildred Frymoyer, Viola Readinger. Evelyn was also a grandmother of four and a great grandmother of four. Evelyn retired from Sears Optical Berkshire Mall where she was a manager. After retiring from Sears Optical she worked for many years at Julies Hallmark in Sinking Spring. Evelyn was famous for her rich and delicious homemade cakes which she would make for anyone that requested one and happily responded, “Yepper!!!” Evelyn will be missed by her family and friends. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
