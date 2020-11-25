1/2
Evelyn Eleanor Wentzel
Evelyn Eleanor Wentzel (Long) 1/20/1933 - 11/20/2020 Parents were Viola Gladys (Juryea Long and Reuben Benjamin Long. Evelyn had a long and courageous battle with the last stage of Dementia. Evelyn was a great mother and a friend to many. Evelyn had three children. Franklin Louis Wentzel, Jr., Fleetwood, PA which whom she resided with. Lisa Ann Stallone, Bernville, PA, Kevin Lee Wentzel, Lexington, South Carolina. Evelyn had four sisters; Loretta Przybylski, Barbara L. Johnson, Mildred Frymoyer, Viola Readinger. Evelyn was also a grandmother of four and a great grandmother of four. Evelyn retired from Sears Optical Berkshire Mall where she was a manager. After retiring from Sears Optical she worked for many years at Julies Hallmark in Sinking Spring. Evelyn was famous for her rich and delicious homemade cakes which she would make for anyone that requested one and happily responded, “Yepper!!!” Evelyn will be missed by her family and friends. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
