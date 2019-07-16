Evelyn (Focht) Freeman

Service Information
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA
19565
(610)-678-3461
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bausman Memorial U.C.C.
1064 Penn Ave.
Wyomissing, PA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bausman Memorial U.C.C.
1064 Penn Ave.
Wyomissing, PA
Obituary
Evelyn L. Freeman, 91, formerly of

Bernville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Berks Heim.

She was the wife of Keith H. Freeman, who died March 18th, 2010. Evelyn, a

daughter of the late Franklin D. and Mabel M. (Pennypacker) Focht, was born in Fritztown.

She is survived by three daughters: Lorelei D., wife of George Moser, Wernersville; Sherry L., wife of Terry Brannan, Daytona Beach, Fla.; and Bonnie L., wife of

Richard Shiner, Bernville; and two grandsons.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn A. Kerchner.

She was a member of Bausman Memorial UCC, Wyomissing. Evelyn retired in 2009 after 25 years with the Reading

Hospital, having previously worked 25 years with the

former Penndale Industries, Sinking Spring.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20th, at Bausman Memorial U.C.C., 1064 Penn Ave., Wyomissing, with her pastor, the Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. A

visitation with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the church. Burial will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bausman Memorial U.C.C., 1064 Penn Ave., Wyomissing, PA 19610, or to the Opportunity House of Reading, 430 N. 2nd St., Reading, PA 19601. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 16, 2019
