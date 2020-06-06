Evelyn Marie (Leahey) Gibson, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Blandon at the age of 100. She was born on May 20, 1920 of the late William and Helen (Coquette) Leahey in Hartford, CT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Gibson and her brother, William Leahey. She received nursing training at Roosevelt Hospital, New York City, where she met her husband, a British merchant mariner. The couple married in 1944 and settled in Shoemakersville in 1950. She was a nurse for many years working at St. Joseph Hospital and the Reading Hospital until her retirement in the 1980’s. She was very community-oriented and donated her time to many organizations, including the Perry PTA, Perry School minstrels, Rotary Ann, Shoemakersville Area Senior Citizens Club and Shoemakersville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was a 70 year member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hamburg. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Gibson) Botwright and her husband, Jim and her son, Noel Gibson and his wife, Pat (Lehman); granddaughters, Amy Botwright and her husband, Jason Lieberman, Brieane Botwright and fiance, Aaron Adam, Kelli Gibson and Kristen (Gibson) Kathary and her husband, Ben; great grandchildren, Alexis, Xander and Connor; nephews, Ian Cooper and his wife, Audrey, Bill Leahey and Tom Leahey. She was loved and respected by many people. Special thanks to the staff at Keystone Villa and ASERACare Hospice for the excellent care of our mother, gram and great gram. Also thank you to her family and friends who celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-up parade at Keystone Villa. Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S Fourth St., Hamburg, PA 19526. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Rd., Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens at a later date. With Berks Co. being in the YELLOW status, please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Rd., Hamburg, PA 19526 or ASERACare Hospice of Allentown, 7660 Imperial Way, Ste. 410, Allentown, PA 18195. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.burkeydriscoll.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.