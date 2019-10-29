|
|
Evelyn R. Haas Evelyn R. Haas, 86 yrs. formerly of Mohnton, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Berkshire Center on Reading, following an illness. She was born in Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa. on January 30, 1933. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Maurice and Florence (Eshelman) Moyer. She was the wife of the late Wilmer Haas, who died in 1985. Evelyn was a homemaker to her beloved family. She was a member of Hopewell Christian Fellowship. Evelyn was a volunteer at the Hay Creek Historical Association. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Birdsboro. Evelyn also worked at the Twin Valley School District. She held a BS in accounting from Alvernia University. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Terri and Susan and a sister, Ethel. Evelyn is survived by a son, Donald J. and his wife Leah Haas of Mohnton and a sister, Elsie Lang of Morgantown. There are also three grandchildren, Tim Heintzelman, Lisa Heintzelman Shultz, and Cory Kennedy. A private interment will be held at the Caernarvon Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Evelyn to the ”s Project”. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019