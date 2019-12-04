|
Evelyn (Slater) Haschert On December 3rd a shining light went out. Evelyn Haschert (Slater) departed this world to join her husband Robert in eternal peace. Evelyn was a Graduate of the class of 1947 from Reading High School She was Married to Robert on May 16, 1948 They were married for 61 years until Robert’s death in 2009 Evelyn enjoyed cooking, conversation and spending time with her family of 7 children 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren Evelyn is survived by her children Erica Armour, Keith Haschert, Gail Saylers, Rhys Haschert, Paige Ramsdell,Dana Van Hise and Eric Haschert. There will be no services at her request. www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019