Evelyn Himlin

Evelyn E. Himlin, 49, of Sinking Spring passed away on the 29th of September 2020. Evelyn was the child of Efstratious Marmarou and Maria (Kazazi). She was born in Reading, and was raised in Wyomissing where she graduated from Wyomissing High School and attended both Kutztown and West Chester universities. Evelyn married her husband, Don, in 1997. They shared 23 years of blissful marriage in joy and love building their family and home. During this, Evelyn was the proprietor of a restaurant business for five years before she chose to raise her family and keep the Himlin home as it’s beloved center and foundation. In early 2020, Evelyn became employed as a supervisor for Lidl in Sinking Spring. In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn is loved, honored, and remembered by her children: Moses, Sophie, Gretchen, Nathaniel, and Evan. She is also survived by her three sisters: Debbie Yost, wife of Eric Yost, of Wyomissing; Ane Kopala, wife of Michael Kopala, of Shillington; and Georgia Pauley, wife of John Pauley, of Sinking Spring; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Evelyn’s family asks that contributions in her memory be offered to Park Road Presbyterian Church, 1045 N. Park Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Services for Evelyn will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Park Road Presbyterian, at above address. Burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather for a viewing on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.